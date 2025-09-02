Gold (XAU/USD) Technical: Bullish acceleration supported rising implied volatility

The price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have staged the expected bullish move, rallied by 2.3% and hit the US$3,435 resistance as highlighted in our earlier publication last Friday, 29 August.

For a quick recap, the US$3,435 is considered a significant range resistance on Gold (XAU/USD) as this level has managed to stall prior rallies since its current all-time high of US$3,500 printed on 22 April 2025 and caused Gold (XAU/USD) to oscillate in a choppy sideways range in the past four months.

Gold (XAU/USD) has finally managed to have a proper bullish breakout above the four-month range resistance of US$3,435 in last Friday’s US session, as it recorded a daily close of US$3,447 on 29 August in light of an anticipation of a US Federal Reserve's dovish pivot in September.

Gold (XAU/USD) extended its upward momentum at the start of the week, advancing 0.8% to close at US$3,476 on Monday, 1 September.

In this latest report, we will highlight several key technical elements that Gold (XAU/USD) has entered into a potential short to medium-term bullish acceleration phase.

Let’s discuss them in detail, as well as the next short-term directional bias and key levels to watch on Gold (XAU/USD)