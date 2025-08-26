Gold (XAU/USD) Technical: Push up towards medium-term range resistance zone as Fed’s independence erodes

The recent price actions of Gold (XAU/USD) have started to trade firmer since last Friday, 22 August, with a gain of 1%, on increased hopes that the US Federal Reserve is likely to enact its first interest rate cut of 2025 in the next month's FOMC meeting.

Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Symposium dovish speech has led traders in the Fed Funds futures market to firm up bets that the Fed is likely to cut twice in 2025 (25 basis points each), with a probability of 81% that the Fed Funds rate will be at 3.75%-4.00% on 10 December 2025 FOMC meeting at the time of writing from the current range of 4.25%-4.50%.