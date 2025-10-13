Markets Today: Gold Up 1.4%, Chinese Exports Soar as Trade War Fears Return, DAX Bounces but Risks Remain

Most Read: Trade Setup to Watch: EUR/USD Breaks Ascending Trendline, Further Downside Ahead?

Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Monday as renewed tensions in the US-China trade war worried investors, although there were early signs the fear was easing.

The trade conflict escalated when the US and China exchanged fresh threats over the weekend, causing a widespread "risk-off" mood. However, US President Donald Trump later struck a more reassuring tone, suggesting things would "be fine" and that the US did not want to "hurt" China.

Meanwhile, Beijing defended its restrictions on exports of rare earth materials as a response to US actions, but it did not announce any new taxes on US goods.

Markets across the region reacted negatively: the broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (outside Japan) fell 1.6%, South Korea's index slid 1.3%, and Australia lost 0.6%. Chinese blue-chip stocks also fell 1.3%, although sectors like rare earth materials and semiconductors saw some gains. The Chinese market also showed some resilience after positive trade data indicated that exports were much stronger than expected.

Trading was choppy due to holidays in Japan and the US.

Japan's main Nikkei index was closed, but its futures plunged 5% on Friday due to political uncertainty surrounding the appointment of the new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

However, Nikkei futures showed a small bounce on Monday, trading up 1.5% but still well below the last cash close.