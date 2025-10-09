Trade Setup to Watch: EUR/USD Breaks Ascending Trendline, Further Downside Ahead?

EUR/USD seemed poised to test the 1.2000 psychological level heading into the Federal Reserve meeting on September 17. After the meeting the fundamental factors such as monetary policy still seemed to support the idea as well.

Many viewed the Federal Reserve meeting and Fed Chair Powell's speech as dovish in nature. However, the fact that the Fed only saw one rate cut in 2026 and 2027 did signal to me that we could see a bit of a reaction in the US dollar.

Such a reaction did materialize with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rallying in the 3 days after the FOMC meeting. Since then the DXY has continued its impressive rise and this in part is down to the Fed meeting as well as the US Government shutdown. The lack of high impact data from the US has actually benefitted the greenback.

Now the question is will the greenback be able to hold onto its gains once the US government shutdown ends? This question may hold the key to the EUR/USD technical setup below.