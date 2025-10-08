AUD/USD Forecast: Navigating US Government Shutdown & Technical Signals

As discussed in the previous Australian Dollar article titled AUD/USD Forecast: Are Fresh Highs Incoming After RBA Rate Hold? The Aussie Dollar may be poised for a rally.

Since the interest rate decision by the RBA the Aussie Dollar has flattered to deceive. AUD/USD has faced a challenge given the US Dollars recent renaissance but that rally is likely to run out of steam soon in my opinion.

The fact that the RBA are holding rates and the Fed expected to cut bodes well for the AUD/USD pair to rise higher.

The US government shutdown appears to be benefitting the US Dollar at the moment and there is a possibility that this persists for a little while longer.

What this could mean for AUD/USD is that we could see a continued grind over the coming days and weeks until the US government shutdown ends and US data releases begin filtering through.