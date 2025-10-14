JPMorgan (JPM) bullish reversal from 5% decline at key support as Q3 earnings loom

The 5.35% corrective decline from JPMorgan (JPM)’s all-time high of 318.01, recorded on 29 September 2025, appears to have reached a potential reversal zone, setting the stage for a fresh bullish impulsive upswing within its medium-term uptrend, which has remained intact since the 7 April 2025 low of 202.16 (see Fig. 2).

On Friday, 10 October, JPMorgan’s share price staged a 2.4% bullish reversal (low to close) after briefly retesting its 50-day moving average, which continues to serve as a key intermediate support around 303.80, following a short-lived sell-off sparked by renewed US-China trade tensions.

The daily RSI momentum indicator of JPM has also managed to stage a rebound after a retest on a key ascending trendline support at the 40 level and closer higher above the 50 level at 52 on Monday, 13 October 2025. These observations suggest a potential resurgence of medium-term bullish momentum conditions.

In addition, the ratio charts (relative strength gauges) of the JPMorgan Chase/S&P 500 ETF and JPMorgan Chase/S&P 500 Financials sector ETF suggest potential outperformance of JPMorgan Chase against the S&P 500 and the Financials sector.

JPM’s key medium-term pivotal support rests at 294.30 to maintain the bullish bias for another round of potential bullish up move sequence for the next medium-term resistances to come in at 328.00/336.90 and 352.00/360.00 (also a Fibonacci extension cluster)

On the flip side, a break and a daily close below 294.30 key support invalidates the bullish scenario to trigger a deeper corrective decline sequence to expose 280.00 and even the major support of 269.50 (also the 200-day moving average).