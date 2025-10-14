Markets Today: UK Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Lows, Gold Retreats from Highs, FTSE 100 Eyes Gains. US Earnings Season Ahead

Most Read: USD/JPY Price Outlook: Key Levels, BoJ, and Political Risks

Asian stock markets showed mixed results on Tuesday, ultimately struggling to gain ground as optimism about potential US-China trade talks was offset by doubts about whether the two nations could reach a lasting agreement.

Initially, broader Asian indexes saw some gains, but those quickly faded to trade flat. A new front in the trade war opened as the US and China began imposing port fees on shipping firms.

Consequently, markets like Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%, and mainland Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped 0.1%.

However, some markets were boosted by company-specific news. Taiwan's market jumped 0.8% after a record performance by chipmaker TSMC, following an announcement that OpenAI would partner with Broadcom to create in-house AI processors.

In South Korea, the Kospi index gained 0.6% after Samsung Electronics reported surprisingly strong predicted operating profits for the third quarter, thanks to solid demand for traditional memory chips.

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.2% as the market reopened after a holiday.