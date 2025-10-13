Gold (XAU/USD) Price Eyes Acceptance Above $4100/oz on US-China Trade War Fears, Up 2% on the Day

However, over the weekend, Trump softened his stance, reassuring the public that everything would "be fine" and that the US wanted to "help China, not hurt it." This slight shift in tone offered some relief to nervous markets.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Monday that despite the high tensions, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are still scheduled to meet later this month.

Bessent called China's export controls "provocative" but stressed that the proposed 100% tariffs "doesn't have to happen" if China takes steps to ease the situation and remains open to talks.

China's Commerce Ministry responded by warning that if the US continues its aggressive approach, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to protect its interests.

Today's rally also comes as the US Dollar Index rose as well despite US markets closed for a holiday.

Gold continued a recent trend which has seen the precious metal shrug off USD strength to continue its advance. For more on this, read Who said that the USD and Gold can't rally together?

Of course there has been a lot of discussion around the Gold rally in 2025 and the possible factors contributing to the rise of the precious metal. Many of those factors remain in play, but today's move appears to be largely driven by the US-China trade war question and its implications for global growth.

Most Read: Gold's (XAU/USD) Bull Run Just Getting Started? A Look at What History Says