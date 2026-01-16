Why is the US Dollar so strong to start 2026? EUR/USD and Dollar Index overview

Despite what the banks and global analysts say in their 2026 projections, the Dollar has strengthened since the start of the year and shows only few signs of weakening.

Of course, we are just halfway through January; there is still plenty of time for things to change. However, the Dollar's trajectory is now looking quite different.

The Dollar Index isn't at 110.00 like it was just a year ago, before the Greenback corrected by 10% against all of its major peers – now hanging right around the 100.00 level.

Consolidating since mid-July, bears have mostly barked, but the harsh descent seems already over.

The reason for that? US economic performance is still beating its competitors despite tariffs, and US firms, particularly in the Tech and AI sectors, are dominant.

Despite fears and headlines, American employment is still in a decent spot and has stalled its expected decline, as reflected in recent Jobless Claims and Non-Farm payroll numbers.

To add injury to insult, the US Federal Funds Rate is the highest among the majors (except for the Bank of England's Rate, with which it is tied), leaving basis trades well active.