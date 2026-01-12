Traders are Moving Past Powell's Investigation - US Stock Index Outlook & Pre-CPI Trading Levels

The morning session was nothing short of volatile.

Overnight futures took a hit following news of the DOJ's investigation into Jerome Powell, once again casting a shadow over the Federal Reserve's independence. Yet, this market—and its traders—should never be underestimated.

Stocks caught a bid immediately after the open as participants shrugged off the headlines, using the early drop as yet another buying opportunity.

Despite modest percentage gains on the day, the technical achievements are significant: the Dow is pacing for another record close, the Nasdaq is breaching monthly highs, and the S&P 500 is trading at fresh All-Time Highs.

Individual names are also making history, with Google (Alphabet) recently breaking the $4T market cap milestone as Apple officially announced that they would require Google services for Apple Intelligence.