Traders are Moving Past Powell's Investigation - US Stock Index Outlook & Pre-CPI Trading Levels

The morning session was nothing short of volatile.
Overnight futures took a hit following news of the DOJ's investigation into Jerome Powell, once again casting a shadow over the Federal Reserve's independence. Yet, this market—and its traders—should never be underestimated.
Stocks caught a bid immediately after the open as participants shrugged off the headlines, using the early drop as yet another buying opportunity.
Despite modest percentage gains on the day, the technical achievements are significant: the Dow is pacing for another record close, the Nasdaq is breaching monthly highs, and the S&P 500 is trading at fresh All-Time Highs.
Individual names are also making history, with Google (Alphabet) recently breaking the $4T market cap milestone as Apple officially announced that they would require Google services for Apple Intelligence.
Google Daily Chart – Source: TradingView
It seems "bad news is good news" in this environment.
As long as the investigation remains a headline rather than an official indictment, investors remain resolutely bullish. Supplemented by heightened geopolitical pressures boosting defense and industrial sectors and driving metals to new highs, the trend remains intact.
However, expect momentum to potentially taper off as the day progresses; traders will likely begin squaring positions ahead of tomorrow's massive Inflation (CPI) release at 8:30 A.M (expected at +0.3% to 2.7% Y/Y)
Let's dive into our daily intra-session charts and NFP trading levels for the major US Indexes: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
Current picture for the Stock Market (14:42 P.M. ET) – Source: TradingView – January 12, 2026
Healthcare is hurting once again, seeing quite some outflows in the beginning of this after a huge 2025 trading.
Financials are also struggling in the session as traders await key earnings for JP Morgan and Bank of New York Mellon tomorrow, while Energy drags from Exxon's CEO comments on "uninvestable" Venezuela projects.
The rest of the Market shows green.
Dow Jones 2H Chart
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – January 12, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Up a strong 1.16% since its open, the Dow is on pace to break new records again, now evolving within a strong intraday upward channel.
A huge bull candle with no wicks is showing bull domination ahead of CPI, powered by its Consumer Defensive and Machinery Sectors – Walmart is dominating the charts up 3.70%.
- A soft report tomorrow could easily send the Dow to 50,000.
- A strong report however would hurt rate cut prospects and could lead to a retest of Major support (Top candidate being 48,600 and 2H 200-MA).
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- 49,650 to 49,670 Current ATH Resistance
- 46,670 All-Time Highs
- 50,000 Potential Psychological Resistance
Support Levels
- 49,324 2H 50-Period MA
- 49,000 Psychological Pivot
- 48,400 to 48,800 Major Support (2H MA 200 at 48,670)
- Psychological Support at 48,000
- 45,000 psychological level (Main Support on higher timeframe)
Nasdaq 2H Chart
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – January 12, 2026 – Source: TradingView
After double top threats and a sluggish price action throughout the past months, the Nasdaq is taking the lead again, brought up by the strong AI stock performance today:
AVGO, Oracle, Google, a rebounding Nvidia and many others are pushing the Tech-Heavy index to new highs, also breaking the double-top formed in the past week.
Still, traders will need to be cautious regarding short-timeframe bearish divergences.
Tomorrow's NFP will be key to monitor whether today's move fakes out or materializes into a real break.
- Clearing the CPI, staying above 26,860 would point to a test of the October All-Time Highs.
- Failing to stay above current resistance could lead to a test of the 25,000 Level (25,100 is a key level to watch in this event, things would look bearish below).
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- intermediate resistance 25,700 to 25,850 (breaking?)
- Session highs 25,877
- All-time high resistance zone 26,100 to 26,300
- Current ATH 26,283 (CFD)
Support Levels
- 25,646 2H MA 50
- Pivot 25,500 +/- 75 pts
- Main Support 25,000 to 25,250
- 24,500 Main support
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 2H Chart
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – January 12, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 went to break its past day record highs yet again, with the new highs set at 6,986.
Similarly to the Nasdaq, traders will need to be cautious regarding a so so optimistic divergence forming as momentum slows during the ascent.
To mitigate the slow rise however, a consistent uptrend sustains overall resilience in the Market – The S&P could hold well a disappointing CPI tomorrow.
Of course, it will depend on how bad it is (if it is).
A bullish CPI could well launch the Spoose beyond 7,000: 7,040 and 7,080 are potential profit-taking levels for the Index.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- ATH Resistance 6,945 to 6,975
- Current All-Time High 6,973
- 1.382% Fib-Extension potential resistance at 7,001
Support Levels
- 6,913 4H 50-MA Support
- 6,800 Psychological Pivot and Range lows
- Support 6,720 to 6,750 and 8H MA 50
- 6,400 Major psychological support
Safe Trades and Good Luck for tomorrow's NFP!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.