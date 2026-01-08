Markets Today: German Factory Orders Surge, Nikkei Slips as Markets Eye NFP Data & Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

Most Read: 2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility

Stock markets in Taiwan and South Korea dropped from their record highs on Thursday because investors started to worry that Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies were becoming too expensive. This change in mood hurt major tech companies, with Samsung falling 1.6% and TSMC losing its earlier gains.

Japanese markets also had a bad day, falling for the second time in a row as traders sold stocks to lock in their recent profits. The optimism from the start of the year is fading due to growing concerns about the global economy and politics, specifically China's new ban on sending certain supplies to Japan.

As a result, big Japanese tech companies like SoftBank and Tokyo Electron saw their share prices tumble, and major banks also lost value.