NFP Preview: Federal Reserve’s Pivot at a Crossroads, Implications for the US Dollar & Nasdaq 100

The primary risk remains data noise. Residual effects from the late-2025 government shutdown continue to cloud the "true" hiring trend. Additionally, significant downward revisions to October and November figures could overshadow a decent December headline, painting a bleaker picture of the quarter's momentum.

Market participants are also wary of a potential "January Effect," where rebalancing and new-year optimism collide with high-stakes data.

Lastly there is the growing pressure on Jerome Powell in what will be one of his last meetings as Fed Chair. Comments from Stephen Miran on Thursday may be a sign of what Powell's successor would bring as they would be appointees of the current administration.

Miran said he is looking at 150 bps of rate cuts through 2026, to boost the labor market. That is quite a stark contrast to what the Fed is currently pricing.