War fears tarnish Metals – Silver (XAG/USD) breaks $75 & Gold (XAU/USD) tests $4,500

Today, the Middle East conflict has entered yet another dangerous stage.

Although this is the third week of the ceasefire, many now doubt it will hold. In the last 24 hours, Iran reportedly attacked several merchant ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz; The conflict has also widened, with direct attacks on the United Arab Emirates and major incidents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

With these new tensions, the strong inverse relationship between precious metals, crude oil, and the US Dollar picks up again. Both the US Dollar and Oil prices have jumped at the start of the week, putting extra pressure on the metals market.