Stock Markets stumble from renewed Iran tensions – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Outlook

Overnight, worries about global tensions increased after reports from the UKMTO about new attacks on merchant ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

For info, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) shares important security updates between military forces and the shipping industry, helping track incidents in risky areas (and could be interesting to track for commodity traders).

On top of these maritime threats, new reports of attacks in Dubai, UAE, have raised fears that the conflict in the region is spreading.

The return of tensions is having a big impact on energy markets, and this could progressively spill over to other assets.

WTI Crude prices are steady, staying around $103 to $104, but Brent Crude has jumped more than 2% to reach $111 per barrel – The bigger concern is that Oil prices have remained above $100 for more than a week now.

With warning signs in the commodity market and most corporate earnings already reported, traders are waiting for the next big economic event, so keeping track of the latest fundamental news will be particularly key for this week's trading.

Many are focused on the jobs data due later this week (ADP on Tuesday & Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday), which could add volatility to an already uncertain market, so momentum could stay muted until then.