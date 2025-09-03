USDJPY stays capped as BoJ Governor Ueda and PM discuss policy – Pre-NFP breakout levels

USDJPY, one of the most volatile FX pairs is still holding within a tight range as traders turn to metals with Gold making new all-time highs and Silver racing towards a fresh record.



FED's Waller appeared with comments this morning, foreshadowing a Rate cut at the upcoming 18th of September FOMC Meeting but the outlook for the pace of cuts is still uncertain.

As mentioned in our most recent USDJPY piece, the Bank of Japan would rather the Federal Reserve to move first to reduce the interest rate differential between the US and Japan which is detrimental to the Yen and hurting Japanese citizens' buying power.



As a matter of fact, BoJ Governor Ueda met Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba in a bi-annual meeting to discuss Japanese and global market outlooks.

With Yields rising strongly (Japan's 20Y and 30Y yields breaking 4 decade highs) while the BoJ tries to hold rates relatively low to stimulate inflation, challenges keep arising for the Yen.

Still holding the range strongly, players are looking to confirm the future outlook for the US Dollar which will decide in which direction the pair breaks out, and the answer will come after Friday's Job release.