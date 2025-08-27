Like other FX pairs, USDJPY has been held in a tight range for the past two full weeks.

There is a lack of clarity regarding the outlook for US cuts due to contradicting data, supplemented by Markets having digested a more balanced/dovish tone from Powell rather than a fully dovish one (from a more balanced/hawkish tone regarding the impact of tariffs).

The question remains: Will there be only 2 cuts this year? This would not change much to the FED's quarterly outlook from previous meetings.

Markets are also awaiting more information regarding who will be the next FED board member. Reactions to the US Dollar have been minimal regarding the firing of Lisa Cook, a board member (hence a continuous voter).

The Bank of Japan has been waiting for the Federal Reserve to cut rates to reduce the huge rate differentials that have hurt the Yen throughout the past 3 years.

Luckily for the BoJ, a basis trade unwind in July 2024, combined with US Dollar weakness, has gradually naturally reduced the Yen's relative weakness. However, it is still at relative lows against its European peers.

Let's examine USDJPY multi-timeframe technicals to see if the daily USD rally is enough for the pair to break out of its range and establish its boundaries.