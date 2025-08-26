What’s driving the US Dollar after Powell’s Friday remarks? Dollar Index (DXY) outlook

The US Dollar has been in a weird trading zone since the contradicting NFP report from the beginning of the month (forcing a dovish hand) and the strong PPI report that has shown the appearance of tariff effects (forcing a hawkish hand).



Since, the odds for a September cut have held tight, despite regressing slightly (was up to 97% before the PPI report but re-corrected back to around 87% currently).



The confusion stands from a FED Chair having changed his tone at his Jackson Hole speech last Friday, which tends to be considered a pre-emptive sign of a cut approaching sooner than later.



However, Market reactions may have been exaggerated for the little advances he mentioned towards a larger Sep cut or even a prolonged/fast-pace cut cycle.

Hence, the US Dollar caved on the Friday session before rebounding yesterday.



The past two weeks of Forex trading have pretty much dawdled around with no direction found – The September Cut is almost a sure thing by now, particularly after US President Trump fired another Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, who was appointed by President Biden in 2022.



But these questions remains:

How much can the FED really cut to avoid inflation coming back?

Inflation expectations are high and the warning from PPI wasn't one to neglect.

Is it already too late to prevent a Job market harsh slowdown?

The previous Non-Farm Payrolls report was a scary one, with job creation already slowing down (despite demand also slowing down). The next one is coming up on September 5th.