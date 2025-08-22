Dow Jones new all-time highs! Market reactions to FED Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech

Jerome Powell just concluded his nuch-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole economic conference and the reactions are strong.



Holding a very nuanced approach, as we're used to from Powell, Markets still interpreted some of his wording as a slightly dovish opening.



These lines on employment are a good example:

"Overall, while the labor market appears to be in balance, it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers. This unusual situation suggests that downside risks to employment are rising. And if those risks materialize, they can do so quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs and rising unemployment."



The more balanced approach is a shift from his July FOMC speech where he only held a few mentions of downside risks to employment.



Let's dive right in a few key charts pointing to the strong reactions following the speech.