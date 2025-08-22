OANDA Group
Dow Jones new all-time highs! Market reactions to FED Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech

By  Elior Manier

22 August 2025 at 16:14 UTC

The Market is going wild from Powell's speech, interpreted as largely dovish!

In case you missed it, you can access the text and a review of his live speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on this page:

Access Jerome Powell's full speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium

Jerome Powell just concluded his nuch-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole economic conference and the reactions are strong.

Holding a very nuanced approach, as we're used to from Powell, Markets still interpreted some of his wording as a slightly dovish opening.

These lines on employment are a good example:

"Overall, while the labor market appears to be in balance, it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers. This unusual situation suggests that downside risks to employment are rising. And if those risks materialize, they can do so quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs and rising unemployment."

The more balanced approach is a shift from his July FOMC speech where he only held a few mentions of downside risks to employment.

An amazing recap of Powell's speech and the changes to his wording can be found here if you look for more details.

Let's dive right in a few key charts pointing to the strong reactions following the speech.

Market reactions – US Dollar selling hard allowing everything else to jump higher

Dollar Index 4H Chart – The US Dollar gets slammed

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.01.18 PM
US Dollar 4H Chart, August 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Crypto Market goes to the moon

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 11.59.30 AM
Crypto Market overview, August 22, 2025 – Source: Finviz

BTC recovers fast – Bitcoin 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.04.40 PM
Bitcoin 1H Chart, August 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView

You can access our latest Bitcoin analysis right here.

Ethereum goes to retest its recent highs up 11%! – ETH 4H Chart

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.05.41 PM
Ethereum 4H Chart, August 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Gold sees some relief – Currently up 1%

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.09.40 PM
Gold 4H Chart, August 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The Dow Jones rallies to new All-time Highs

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.11.05 PM
Dow Jones 4H Chart, August 22, 2025 – Source: TradingView

FX pairs go wild from the US Dollar selloff

Screenshot 2025-08-22 at 12.13.20 PM
Forex Market overview, August 22, 2025 – Source: Finviz

