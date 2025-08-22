Bitcoin attains a major support level right ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

This week has been rough for risk assets, particularly tech. The Nasdaq has entered a correction phase, and the one for Cryptocurrencies is even steeper.

Markets have been awaiting further news from Jerome Powell concerning any type of rate cuts, as seen in the signs of hesitancy in Equities and Crypto. He is about to speak in a few minutes at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

You can access the speech right here.

Digital assets have always been volatile, a given due to their youth compared to other asset classes:

After stellar July and August trading, which took Bitcoin to a retest of its all-time highs and, more surprisingly, Ethereum from $2,500 on July 1st to $4,790 in less than a month and a half of trading, the strong upmoves are getting met with sharp reversals.

Bitcoin has been downtrending since attaining a new record High of $124,200 on August 14th.

Let’s examine a multi-timeframe analysis of the biggest crypto to spot what's next.