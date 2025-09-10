USDJPY outlook: Japanese yen holds strong on PM Ishiba’s resignation

Markets are far from straightforward, and political instability doesn’t always translate into weakness in the subject currency.
In Japan, Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation was expected since the Liberal Democratic Party he represents lost the vote in mid-July which preceded a stronger yen.
Participants are relieved from the resignation that is taking place right ahead of a no-confidence vote in Japan that would oust the Prime Minister and provoke further political unrest.
If you want to see how bad these turn out, look at France today (hosting some of the largest protests in years) after French PM Bayrou got kicked out, losing a no-confidence vote.
Ishiba aimed to pursue tariff discussions, which haven't seemed to be advancing much. However, with traders less concerned about the yen outlook and a Weaker PPI report this morning pushing the odds for a 50 bps FED cut further (still around 10% for now), expectations for the yen are rising again after a rough year.
Let's have a look at the Yen performance against the US Dollar through a multi-timeframe USD/JPY technical analysis.
Yen has by the way also strengthened quite largely against the neighbouring Canadian Dollar, I invite you to check our latest analysis of CAD/JPY right here.
USDJPY Multi-timeframe analysis
USDJPY Daily timeframe
USDJPY Daily Chart, September 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Markets are awaiting for not only next Wednesday's FOMC meeting, but also the following Bank of Japan's meeting the next day.
With BoJ Speakers repeating that the path forward is more towards hikes, rate differencials between the US and Japan are projected to converge, particularly amid the upbeat Japanese growth and inflation.
After retesting the high 150.00 Monthly pivot zone and consequently rejecting it, the price action has been stuck in a limbo between 147.00 to 148.50.
FX is trying to pick it up more in the previous days, but looking out, there is a certain lack of direction in the pair – Let's try to see if shorter timeframe allow to shift the outlook ahead of tomorrow's US CPI release.
USDJPY 4H timeframe
USDJPY 4H Chart, September 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Looking closer, the week opened with a gap higher within thin-volume trading before seeing a sharp downward reversal.
Tomorrow's price action will be decisive, but amid the current strong range, traders are holding prices right in the middle pivot zone.
A failure to break the 148.100 highs of that pivot zone will give more technical edge to the sellers.
This will have to be confirmed through tomorrow's CPI report, with any move until then likely to be faded or lack much continuation.\
Levels to keep watch for USD/JPY trading:
Resistance Levels
- Pivot at the 148.00 zone +/- 100 pips (immediate resistance combined with MA 50 and 200)
- May range extremes from 148.70 to 149.50
- 150.00 psychological resistance
- 150.90 July highs
Support Levels
- 146.50 range support
- 145.00 psychological support
- 142.35 low of the May range, main support
USDJPY 1H timeframe
USDJPY 1H Chart, September 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView
As seen on the 4H timeframe, the price action has mean-reverted the lows attained in yesterday's session due to some mean-reversion US Dollar buying as can be explored in our latest US Dollar analysis.
However, a short-timeframe downward channel is developping (despite the few cracks below) and shows that bear momentum currently holds the upper hand.
Do not forget that tomorrow's CPI may change everything to the current trend, particularly is the report does come in much stronger : expected at 0.3%, anything above 0.5% will change the theme considerably.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.