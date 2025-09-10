USDJPY outlook: Japanese yen holds strong on PM Ishiba’s resignation

Markets are far from straightforward, and political instability doesn’t always translate into weakness in the subject currency.

In Japan, Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation was expected since the Liberal Democratic Party he represents lost the vote in mid-July which preceded a stronger yen.

Participants are relieved from the resignation that is taking place right ahead of a no-confidence vote in Japan that would oust the Prime Minister and provoke further political unrest.

If you want to see how bad these turn out, look at France today (hosting some of the largest protests in years) after French PM Bayrou got kicked out, losing a no-confidence vote.

Ishiba aimed to pursue tariff discussions, which haven't seemed to be advancing much. However, with traders less concerned about the yen outlook and a Weaker PPI report this morning pushing the odds for a 50 bps FED cut further (still around 10% for now), expectations for the yen are rising again after a rough year.

Let's have a look at the Yen performance against the US Dollar through a multi-timeframe USD/JPY technical analysis.

