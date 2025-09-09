The Canadian Dollar is under renewed selling pressure, currently ranking the second-worst performing major currency in 2025 after the US Dollar.

The combination of a degrading domestic economy and ongoing tariff uncertainty continues to weigh on the loonie, leaving traders skeptical about near-term upside.

Canada’s most recent GDP release confirmed sluggish growth, underscoring the drag from weaker domestic activity., with this bringing Bank of Canada cuts back to the table (close to 90% priced in) in spite of a core inflation still at 3.0%

A surprising upbeat employment data in June did not generate enough traction for Canada to maintain its employment at higher levels, particularly when looking at Friday's -60K release.