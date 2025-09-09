Dollar Index (DXY) faces a key test from upcoming PPI and CPI – potential reactions

Some contradicting headlines are influencing the US Dollar in a battle of wits right ahead of quintessential inflation data.

Markets have been unable to provide a clear answer on how the upcoming FOMC (September 17th) and its rate cut expectations will affect the future outlook for the Dollar.

The thesis had been that despite negative news (Jerome Powell's change in tone at Jackson Hole or the recent Non-Farm Payrolls), traders have failed to sell the US Dollar convincingly, with the DXY doomed in sideways action.

The freshly released downward revisioned BLS report (bearish for the USD) and the rising tensions in the Middle East with Israel-Hamas war taking another turn (bullish for the USD) are once again prevented a clear path ahead for the Greenback.

However, some interesting technical patterns might be getting into play as we approach the surely decisive pair of inflation reports in the US PPI (8:30 E.T. tomorrow) and Thursday's CPI report.

Let's take a look at the Dollar Index.