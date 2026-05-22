USD/JPY trades close to 160.00 after Japan's CPI – More interventions required? – FX Analysis

As always, USD/JPY is playing its own game within all the FX craziness seen in 2026 – While most other major pairs have regained some strength against the US Dollar, the Yen remains weak.

Japan's latest inflation numbers surprised currency markets and added to the ongoing weakness of the yen. In April, the core consumer price index, which leaves out fresh food but includes energy, rose just 1.4% from a year earlier, below the expected 1.7% and much lower compared to other countries (as seen with Canadian PPI this morning for example, up 2% m/m!).

The Bank of Japan's preferred measure, the core-core CPI, which excludes both fresh food and energy, slowed to 1.9% from 2.4% in March. This is the lowest level since July 2024 and puts inflation back below the central bank's 2% target.

The main reason for this slowdown is the government's use of fuel subsidies, which are offsetting the impact of oil price shocks from the Middle East.