Cryptos pulled back but sentiment rebounds, Opportunity? – BTC and Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook

Bitcoin has pulled back from the important $80,000 level, and this drop has also affected the wider altcoin market.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are somewhat falling behind US stocks after the recent US-Iran peace draft. Nasdaq, normally highly correlated to digital assets, has quickly moved back toward new highs thanks to optimism about diplomacy, but despite the correlations, cryptocurrencies have barely moved.

This clear difference shows that digital assets are not following the usual trends in the broader market, at least for now.

Cryptocurrencies have been stuck in a long period of relative sideways movement, unable to break out as some traders hoped.

This may have been frustrating for those looking for quick gains, but there are still some interesting technical signals to watch. The big question now is whether this slow price action is a warning sign or a chance to buy at a discount.