The deal is still quite unsure, Crude Oil back above $100 – WTI Technical analysis

WTI Crude Oil corrected strongly yesterday following President Trump's optimistic announcement that a diplomatic deal was in its final stages, but the geopolitical reality is proving to be much less straightforward.

As the market quickly learned this morning, sometimes, headlines aren't enough – Especially when Trump is posting a dozen each day.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly announced that the nation insists on keeping its near-weapons-grade enriched uranium stockpile within its borders.

This condition remains an absolute dealbreaker for the United States so this could prove to be another barrier to a longer-run deal.

Despite yesterday's massive wave of diplomatic enthusiasm, it is now clear that the proposed agreement still harbors severe, contentious roadblocks that must be navigated before any true resolution is reached.