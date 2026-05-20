US-Iran deal in final stages: Markets are exploding – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Stock markets are surging today after President Trump announced that the United States and Iran are close to finishing intense diplomatic talks.

After several days of uncertainty, this breakthrough is giving a strong boost to global risk assets. The threat of war and worries about energy supplies are fading quickly, letting investors regain confidence in the markets.

This major diplomatic shift is having a big impact on the energy sector. WTI Crude oil prices fell quickly on the news, dropping to around $97 before recovering a bit as traders adjusted their risk expectations.