Asia open: Relief rally in stock markets as Trump signals final stages of U.S.-Iran peace deal

Equities: Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with the main U.S. indices rallying over 1% on peace deal optimism. Tech (+2%) and consumer discretionary sectors (+2.5%) led the charge, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 4.5%. Europe and the UK gained 1% and 1.5% respectively.

Fixed Income: Sovereign bond yields tumbled sharply, marking their biggest single-day decline since late March. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell by 10 basis points, while UK yields posted widespread double-digit drops across the entire curve.

FX: The US Dollar Index (DXY) weakened by 0.2%. The Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, and Swedish Krona emerged as the top G10 gainers on renewed global risk appetite.

Commodities: WTI and Brent crude oil plummeted by 5% as geopolitical premium evaporated on the final-stage peace talks between the US and Iran. Non-yielding spot gold edged slightly higher by 1.4% to $4,544/oz, bouncing off its recent 1.5-month lows as interest rate anxieties temporarily moderated but remained below its 20-day moving average at $4,622/oz.