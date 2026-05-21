Stock Markets stall, too early for the deal ? Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Referenced assets
- Markets are remaining quite rangebound and muted as traders ease their ecstatic mood
- The early morning action was quite muted, with some slow profit-taking – Traders are awaiting for the next communications
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
US stock benchmarks are remaining quite rangebound and muted in today's session as traders actively ease their ecstatic mood following yesterday's explosive peace rally.
The early morning price action is characterized by a cautious market, with some accelerating profit-taking.
Tech and consumer defensive sectors (Particularly Walmart, down 7%!) are officially leading a modest pullback across the board, dragging both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq somewhat lower on the day. However, the selling pressure is far from a panic; the downward action remains tightly contained as institutional capital simply digests the recent historic highs.
Daily Market Performance (11:24). May 21, 2026 – Courtesy of Finviz
Instead of aggressively pushing new positions, traders are actively stepping to the sidelines and patiently awaiting the next definitive headlines (particularly surrounding the deal).
The market is desperately looking for concrete communications regarding the fragile US-Iran diplomatic deal, especially after conflicting headlines regarding uranium stockpiles reintroduced heavy geopolitical uncertainty into the energy sector.
More importantly, Wall Street is firmly bracing for tomorrow's key event at the White House, where Kevin Warsh will be officially sworn in as the new Federal Reserve Chairman.
With sweeping, austere changes to the central bank's balance sheet potentially on the horizon, institutional investors are understandably hesitant to commit fresh capital.
Until Warsh's initial policy remarks dictate the next structural trend for global liquidity, Markets are taking a breather.
Let's get ready by diving into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (11:05) – Source: TradingView – May 19, 2026
The Market is mostly red on the session except for semiconductors persistently running higher, helping the broader performance to sustain the daily dip.
Walmart and Nvidia are dragging the overall mood lower but other Equities are for now just correcting slightly.
Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – May 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Momentum for the Dow Jones is actually looking quite tepid after failing to hold above 50,000 in the morning session.
After hitting 50,200 twice, sellers have brought the index right back into its main resistance zone, creating a bearish divergence at the same time.
Still, the price action remains more balanced than bearish, hence the best to do with such movement is to look for breakouts (50,250 on the buy side, 49,850 on the sell side).
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- 49,900 to 50,000 Resistance and Early 2026 Highs (range top)
- 50,200 past session tops
- ATH resistance 50,400 to 50,500
- All-Time Highs 50,544
Support Levels
- April 14 Gap Fill Pivot 49,500
- Major Pivot – 49,000 to 49,100 (range lows)
- Momentum Support 48,500
- Pivotal Support at 48,000 (mid-term bearish below)
- Mini Support 47,400 to 47,600
Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – May 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Despite the early selloff, Nasdaq is managing to push for a rebound on its 2H 50-period MA (29,050).
Bulls will want to see continuation above 29,400, while failing to do so will retest the 50-MA.
Any break below 29,000 should continue lower.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 29,100 - 29,250 consolidation and momentum pivot
- 29,500 - 29,600 current resistance (ATH)
Support Levels
- 28,500 Minor support
- 28,000 Major psychological resistance now Pivot (and channel highs)
- 27,500 micro-support
- Prior ATH Support 26,200 to 26,300
S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – May 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is forming a similar pattern as Nasdaq – hence the technical developments to look for are the same:
- Bulls will want to see a breakout above the 7,430 - 7,450 intraday resistance (yesterday highs)
- A break below 7,400 should see further continuation towards the downside back towards 7,340
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 7,430 - 7,450 Intraday Resistance
- 7,525 Daily ATH Resistance
Support Levels
- 7,400 Channel Pivot (Short-term bearish below)7,320 to 7,340 Past week retracement (and Channel lows)
- Pivotal Support 7,250 to 7,260
- Prior ATH Pivot 7,000 to 7,020
- Minor Support 6,880 to 6,900
Keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the game.
Safe Trades!
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