Stock Markets stall, too early for the deal ? Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Instead of aggressively pushing new positions, traders are actively stepping to the sidelines and patiently awaiting the next definitive headlines (particularly surrounding the deal).

The market is desperately looking for concrete communications regarding the fragile US-Iran diplomatic deal, especially after conflicting headlines regarding uranium stockpiles reintroduced heavy geopolitical uncertainty into the energy sector.

More importantly, Wall Street is firmly bracing for tomorrow's key event at the White House, where Kevin Warsh will be officially sworn in as the new Federal Reserve Chairman.

With sweeping, austere changes to the central bank's balance sheet potentially on the horizon, institutional investors are understandably hesitant to commit fresh capital.

Until Warsh's initial policy remarks dictate the next structural trend for global liquidity, Markets are taking a breather.

Let's get ready by diving into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.