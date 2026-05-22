Equities: Global equities experienced a massive relief rally. Wall Street rallied for the second consecutive session with a fresh-all time closing high seen in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The energy sector lagged (-1%).

Fixed Income: Sovereign bond yields pulled back, providing much-needed relief from the recent historic debt selloff. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slid for the second consecutive session by 1 bps to 4.57%, and the longer-term 30-year yield fell by 3 bps to 5.09%.

FX: The US Dollar Index (DXY) traded almost unchanged on Thursday, 21 May, capped by renewed risk-on appetite. The Japanese yen faced depreciation pressure following the softer-than-expected Japan CPI data, as it probed the 159.10/35 per USD level that may trigger verbal intervention.

Commodities: WTI and Brent crude oil saw losses for the second consecutive session, dropping by 1.1% and 0.2% on Wednesday, 21 May, as the geopolitical risk premium from the Middle East conflict evaporated on peace hopes. Meanwhile, spot gold traded almost unchanged at $4,543/oz, below its 20-day moving average ($4,611/oz).