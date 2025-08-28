USDCAD falls despite a US GDP data beat – Technical outlook

GDP data for Q2 just got released – A 3.3% annualized beat vs a 3.1 expectations could have been expected to lead to a USD rally, but the reverse happened instead.

The Greenback is currently the second worst performer of all majors, just ahead of the CHF.

You can access our latest piece on the data release right here to know more on the details on the report.

Tomorrow will also await the GDP data release for Canada which should add to some volatility in the pair.

USDCAD is now back into its July range which spanned between 1.3550 to 1.38 – Further correction would be needed to fully confirm the re-entry – Discover which ones in our technical analysis just below.



In terms of tariffs, the "duty-free shipping" de minimis exemption of Canadian goods to the US expires on Friday which is creating fears of higher costs for Canadians and Americans.



Tariff talks were in a bit of a limbo but with the deadline approaching, Canada PM Mark Carney decided to drop many retaliatory tariffs against the US in an attempt to reduce the uncertainty towards animous relations between the two neighbors.