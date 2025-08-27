US Dollar whipsaws and undecided Markets — North American Mid-Week Market Update

Markets have been holding around hopes of further US Dollar weakness around US Rate cuts and FED's Independence being constantly attacked by the Trump Administration – But one of the most important market developments is the failure for USD bears to push for further lows..



As it was marked in a July US Dollar analysis (a bit out-dated now but still valid), the longer-run selling trend for the Greenback may have just concluded, have we seen the bottom for the USD after a first-half of bloodshed for the Reserve currency?



In the waiting for more data, FX majors have been mostly rangebound as seen in USDJPY for example.