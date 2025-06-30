What levels to watch for the US dollar as markets head into July

The first half of 2025 is officially coming to an end as markets wrap up the rest of June.

The beginning to this year has been defined by broad USD selling, driven by the unwinding of US-centric flows that had built up over the past 15 years.

After a frantic six months under President Trump, market participants are increasingly looking to reduce exposure to the United States.

The key themes pressuring the US Dollar have included doubts over the sustainability of ballooning deficits, lower tax revenues to fill up the federal piggy bank, and—perhaps most importantly—the unpredictability of Trump’s tariff policy.