US GDP Data Beats Estimates with 3.3% Print, Gold Eyes Acceptance Above $3400/oz

The economy grew in the second quarter, mainly because the country imported fewer goods and services, and people spent more money. However, this growth was limited by businesses investing less and the country exporting less.

The initial estimate of economic growth was later corrected to be a bit higher. This correction happened because it was found that businesses invested more and people spent more than first thought, but this was partly canceled out by the government spending less and the country importing more than initially estimated.

Compared to the first quarter, the second quarter's growth was a result of a sharp drop in imports and faster consumer spending, which were partly countered by a decrease in investment.

A key measure of private-sector activity, which adds up what consumers and businesses spent, grew by 1.9 percent, which was a significant upward correction from the earlier number. Prices for goods and services bought in the country went up by 1.8 percent, which was a slightly smaller increase than first thought.

The prices that consumers paid went up by 2.0 percent, also a bit less than first estimated. When you remove volatile food and energy costs, consumer prices went up by 2.5 percent, which was the same as the first estimate.