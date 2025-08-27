EUR/USD Reclaims 1.1600 as DXY Retreats, Key Economic Data Ahead

First, Cook is fighting the decision, and it will likely end up in court. Second, her exit won’t have much effect on upcoming meetings. With Powell still leading, markets expect decisions to stay focused on data, and the small number of dovish voices isn’t enough to push for faster or bigger rate cuts.

The real impact of politics on the Fed will likely show after Powell’s term ends in May 2026, unless Trump removes him earlier. By then, a new Fed chair with a preference for rate cuts would still need support from the committee, but that’s too far ahead for markets to predict. Plus, if Powell lowers rates by 100 basis points to around 3.5% as expected, the new chair would have less room to cut further.

So far, the biggest market effect has been the poor performance of 30-year Treasuries. However, selloffs in long-term Treasuries are more likely to hurt the dollar when caused by fiscal worries rather than inflation. With short-term yields staying steady, it’s no surprise the dollar remains strong.