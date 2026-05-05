FX confusion as the US Dollar forms a double bottom – Can the Ceasefire stand? DXY Outlook

Many in the market hoped to move past this long conflict.

But after yesterday’s serious geopolitical events, dollar bulls quickly returned to price in the risk of renewed war.

The semi-official Fars Agency reported that Iran launched missiles at US Navy ships in Iranian waters and carried out drone strikes on the UAE.

The US military and Israel are reportedly working together on possible limited responses. With the ceasefire just failing to lead to real diplomatic progress, hopes for peace could soon fall apart.

As a result, the wider FX markets are now at pivotal turning points, with the US Dollar leading the way, so we will look at the currency to spot how it could influence the action.

The Greenback is close to breaking its recent downtrend that followed the ceasefire.

If Crude oil rallies further, especially if it moves above $110, the petrodollar trade could quickly accelerate. Traders should keep a close eye on the war situation to see if any major breakouts are supported by real changes.