Asia open: Markets brace for RBA decision and US Services PMI looms

The price actions of West Texas oil CFD (a proxy of WTI crude futures) remain in a short-term bullish structure as it continues to oscillate within a minor ascending channel in place since 17 April 2026 low.

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator remains supported by an ascending trendline above the 50 level, which suggests short-term bullish momentum remains intact.

Watch the $100.20 short-term pivotal support to maintain a bullish bias. A clearance above $112.84 near-term resistance sees the next intermediate resistances coming in at $116.56/119.54 ( the range top of 9 March/7 April 2026).

However, a break and an hourly close below $100.20 jeopardizes the bullish tone for a minor corrective slide to retest the intermediate supports at $95.10 and $90.50 (also close to the 50-day moving average).