Chart alert: AUD/USD dipped towards 0.7130 key minor support ahead of RBA decision

Today’s RBA monetary policy decision meeting will also be accompanied by its quarterly update of macroeconomic forecasts, offering the first official snapshot of an outlook reshaped by the Middle East conflict.

Most economists expect weaker growth, softer hiring, and a slower return of inflation to the RBA’s 2%-3% target.

All eyes and ears will be at the press conference where RBA Governor Bullock may provide hints on future monetary policy stance, while the consensus remains skewed towards a hawkish tone, offering support for a firmer AUD/USD in Q2.

Tail-risk scenario for a minor bearish reversal on AUD/USD breaking below 0.7055 (also the 50-day moving average) cannot be ignored if Bullock mentioned “demand destruction” to surface in the later part of 2026 due to persistent higher oil prices staying above $100/bbl.

Let’s focus now on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.