US Stock Index Outlook: Weak sentiment ahead of NFP

The Dow Jones, bellwether of the post-FOMC bullish sentiment, has just rejected to its higher timeframe upward channel (formed since May 2025).

Still evolving within the uptrend, the indication is more one of a slowdown in buyers' strength, for now, but things are still subject to change after tomorrow's release.

Having formed a Head and Shoulders on its 4H RSI, momentum is facing a wall.

Sellers have held prices at the past week lows throughout the entire morning session, so look at whether buyers manage to rebound from here.

Failing to do so opens the door for sellers to take the short-term control.

The hourly bull channel has its lower bound at around 47,850. Watch the reactions when and if prices get there.

Dow Jones technical levels of interest:



Resistance Levels

All-time High resistance between 48,400 to 48,886 (rejecting)

48,700 session highs

Potential Fib Target 2 49,526

50,000 Psychological Level and Potential Fib Target 3 (50,159)

Support Levels