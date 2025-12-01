US political drama escalates – North American session Market Wrap for December 1

US Politics made the headlines again, with announcements regarding operations against Venezuela awaited at the top of the hour, following high-level meetings between President Trump and his top aides.

US President Trump was also in the middle of the news. The White House confirmed his health exam was perfect amid some concerns.

Meanwhile, headlines seemed to try to sink some more pessimistic plans against his precious tariffs: Costco and other major retailers have joined lawsuits to sue the Trump administration for refunds if the tariffs are struck down by the Supreme Court.

It seems that the White House is already preparing for a potential defeat in court, with aides reportedly drafting a "Plan B" to maintain economic pressure.

Geopolitics might make their re-emergence in headlines after months of lesser appearance amid no new developments – French President Macron and Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeared in France today in a stand of force, discussing revisions to the peace plan to pressure Russia into a ceasefire.

Markets are just getting started for December trading and it will be quite an intense ride. Expect a volatile, compact month of action full of ups and downs, before and after the December 10 FOMC, as traders start to take their Year-end holidays.