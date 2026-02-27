US Stocks rebound after gap-down; Month-end flows incoming – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

Another crazy month for Markets is ending today, and investors are sighing after an impressive gap lower.

The reasoning behind the risk-off flows was that US Embassies in the Middle East had called for their staff to prepare security measures over the weekend, leading to a spike in Oil to $68 and a rough pre-open session.

Dow Jones was leading Indexes lower, dipping to -1.78% before rebounding.

Benchmarks are now attempting to erase the entire overnight drop; however, this may prove difficult as traders prepare for a volatile session close, pulled on both sides by weekend risk and month-end flow volatility.

The rebound is strong, with recent Chicago PMI data (57.7 vs 52.8 exp) confirming that US data is far from weakening; quite the opposite, in fact.

Produce Prices have risen to 8-month highs amid elevated activity, further pressuring prices. This could prevent further rate cuts and hurt sentiment in the near term.

This will prove challenging for risk sentiment, but looking at the immediate action, bulls and bears are just fighting within a range.