US PPI hotter than expected and risk-off flows – Market reactions

Index-Indices_US_Flags
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

27 February 2026 at 14:34 UTC

It is now the second consecutive beat on the Producer Prices Inflation report and there are many reasons to be concerned.

The effect of tariffs is starting to be felt, and with IEEPA tariffs getting ruled out by the Supreme Court, things could be turning ugly in the upcoming CPI reports.

Morning North American Data 2702

Coming at 2.9% vs 2.6% expected on the headline and 3.6% vs 3% estimates on the Core, this morning's report sends out the inflationary fears that Markets have feared for long.

The worst about it is that the progress in inflation has been more consistent than the hopes for a one time boost only.

You can get access to the report right here.

Luckily for rate cut maximalists, risk-off flows are back on the table and this is supporting lower yields. Let's watch a couple morning reactions ahead of Month-End trading.

(P.S: Canadian GDP landed at -0.6% vs 0% expected – Rate hikes are not gonna be a now thing)

ppi 2702
Core PPI (ex Energy and Food) since 2025 – Source: Trading Economics

Read More:

Market Reactions

US Treasuries run higher (Yields lower)

ust 10 y 2702
US 10 Year Treasury Bond (CFD) – February 27, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Bonds are back on the bid despite the PPI report, indicating that Markets are actually more focused on the Middle East than anything else ahead of the weekend.

Markets are getting anxious about the US demanding that its staff and citizens in Israel leave the embassies and increase security measures.

sp500 30m
S&P 500 30M Chart – February 27, 2026 – Source: TradingView

US Equities are taking a hit at the pre-open. Today will be a long session, particularly with month-end and weekend risk approaching.

Gold breaks back above $5,200

gold 2h 2702
Gold 2H Chart – February 27, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Gold is now holding well above $5,200. To me, risk-premium is priced in already but if anything happens, a spike to all-time highs could easily occur.

Cryptos are tumbling

crypto 2702
Current Session in Cryptos (09:30 A.M.) – Courtesy of Finviz

Oil update coming up very soon!

Keep a close eye on headlines and flows throughout the day as today is promised to be quite volatile.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

About the Author

Elior Manier

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.