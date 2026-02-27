US PPI hotter than expected and risk-off flows – Market reactions

Coming at 2.9% vs 2.6% expected on the headline and 3.6% vs 3% estimates on the Core, this morning's report sends out the inflationary fears that Markets have feared for long.

The worst about it is that the progress in inflation has been more consistent than the hopes for a one time boost only.

You can get access to the report right here.

Luckily for rate cut maximalists, risk-off flows are back on the table and this is supporting lower yields. Let's watch a couple morning reactions ahead of Month-End trading.

(P.S: Canadian GDP landed at -0.6% vs 0% expected – Rate hikes are not gonna be a now thing)