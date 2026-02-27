Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) corrective rebound extends further above $5,046 key support

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Sell America reemerges after Trump’s tariff defiance – USD/JPY, Gold, Hang Seng Index intraday outlook”, published on 23 February 2026.

Gold (XAU/USD) cleared above a key short-term resistance level at $5,170 (also close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the waterfall decline from 29 January 2026 all-time high to 2 February 2026 low). It printed an intraday high of $5,250 on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Short-term technical elements and intermarket analysis suggest the ongoing corrective rebound phase from the 2 February 2026 low of $4,402 is likely still has room to extend further to the upside.