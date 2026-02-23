Sell “America” reemerges after Trump’s tariff defiance – USD/JPY, Gold, Hang Seng Index intraday outlook

US President Trump has refused to back down on his global tariffs policy after the US Supreme Court ruled against his use of his reciprocal tariffs enacted last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), in turn, deemed the global baseline tariff rate of 10% as illegal.

Trump called the Supreme Court verdict “unpatriotic” and vowed to press on the current White House’s aggressive trade policy stance to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling by imposing an increase in the global reciprocal tariff to 15% from 10% with immediate effect via a social media post on Saturday, 21 February.

Trump is applying the new baseline tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs for 150 days without congressional approval. Beyond the 150 days, securing congressional approval is likely to prove challenging for the White House because Democrats and several Republicans have opposed elements of Trump’s trade policy.

The latest cloud of uncertainty over the US tariff policy has triggered another bout of the “Sell America” narrative, where the US dollar weakened further in today’s Asia session (US Dollar Index shed -0.2%), S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures dropped by 0.7% and 0.9% respectively. Gold (XAU/USD) jumped by 0.8% (see Fig. 1) at the time of writing.