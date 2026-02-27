WTI Oil plays tricks ahead of weekend risk – WTI Technical analysis

Geopolitics is playing tricks on traders, and this story is as old as it gets.

It has now been about two entire months since the Middle East risk has been playing with Market sentiment.

While the cause is no joke, with many thousands of casualties among Iranian protesters (+30,000 from the latest official numbers in late January, the actual toll might be higher), Oil has certainly been playing tricks.

Just yesterday, WTI fell to $63.50 a barrel; Prices are now looking quite different.

Overnight, US embassies have called on their non-essential staff to leave the premises in Israel and Iraq, sending new waves of Market panic regarding a potential attack over the weekend.

Polymarket odds for an intervention this weekend are still low but tilting higher after the warning. True odds are still quite unpredictable.