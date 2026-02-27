Weekly Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: US-Iran standoff trumps US PPI, setting stage for $5300/oz

Gold is heading into the end of February eyeing a seventh straight monthly gain. The recent selloff did give market participants food for thought but a renewed surge in haven demand has boosted the precious metal.

News earlier today from various sources point to the potential of an imminent US attack on Iran. Chinese authorities have warned their citizens to leave Iran and Israel while an Al-Arabiya correspondent on X posted that the US State Department has ordered the evacuation of non-essential staff and their families from the US Embassy in Baghdad.

These moves together point to a rise in geopolitical risk which could explain the rally to end the week.

Add to this the pivot away from US stocks and NVIDIA selloff post what was a rather upbeat earnings outlook, markets appear to have found the needed catalyst for bullish momentum to prevail.

Given that the weekend is ahead, any move by the US on Iran could lead to significant haven demand and thus Gold could open with a significant gap after the weekend.

This is definitely worth monitoring if you are holding trades heading into the weekend.

