US-Iran Talks Advance: Iranian FM confirms progress on nuclear and sanctions issues, Oil prices steady

Iranian FM confirms "good progress" was made on both nuclear and sanctions issues during the latest round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland.

Officials are returning to their capitals for consultations, with technical expert talks scheduled for next week in Vienna.

Prices briefly spiked on rumors the talks had failed over US demands (stop enrichment, hand over uranium), but quickly dropped most gains after news of "significant progress."

The US and Iran have made a lot of progress in their latest talks, mediator Oman said on Thursday.

The goal of these meetings is to settle long-term concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and to prevent the US from launching new military strikes. This is happening at a tense time, as the US has been significantly increasing its military presence in the Middle East.

On Thursday, the two sides met in Switzerland for two separate sessions (one in the morning and one in the afternoon). However, they didn't speak directly; instead, officials from Oman acted as go-betweens, passing messages back and forth between:

Iran’s side: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The U.S. side: Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.