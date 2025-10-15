North American mid-week Market update – US-China trade tensions are back

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

A strong US dollar and resilient North American equity markets — both on impressive runs since early October — finally met their first major challenge towards the end of last week: the return of US-China trade tensions.

The spark came from a Trump Truth Social post last Friday that reignited fears of a new trade war, triggering a sharp risk-off move across markets.

China has tightened restrictions on rare earth exports, a move that rattled Washington and recreated what seemed to be a new challenge to the American dominance on global trade.

On that aspect, President Trump actually made a few repetitions of BRICS being an attack on the dollar.