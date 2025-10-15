Silver (XAG/USD) squeeze shakes market participants

The run in Silver prices has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Since the start of the year, the metal has surged more than 80%, with most of the move unfolding after Powell’s late-August speech at Jackson Hole (+37% in a 44-day span).

Having broken its 2011 record highs of $49.81, Silver now trades comfortably above $50, and definitely cementing its seat as one of the most explosive rally in more than a decade.

Beyond speculation, Silver’s industrial demand — particularly in photovoltaic panels, EVs and advanced electronics — is driving the squeeze.

Supply issues are mounting, with growing fears that the metal’s rarity could lead to some disastrous developments for the precious metal.

Traders are increasingly nervous.

Some metal specialists like Brian Kuszmar admit they have never witnessed a market this volatile, not even during the infamous 1980s Silver boom.