EUR/JPY Forecast: Support at 175.00 Holds the Key to Immediate Bullish Continuation

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is currently getting stronger, but this strength is based on fear and is likely to be temporary.

The yen's recent gains is likely because market participants are scared by the rising trade tensions between the US and China, which now includes new shipping fees and tariff threats. This global "risk-off" mood, which is also pushing gold prices to records, makes investors put money into the yen because it's traditionally considered a safe-haven.

However, this rise is unstable due to problems in Japan. The currency's gains are limited by political uncertainty following the collapse of the ruling party's coalition. More importantly, the likely new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has in the past indicated she may interfere with the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to potentially hike interest rates.

Market participants think this political interference will prevent the BOJ from raising rates which is what the yen needs to get stronger. We have already seen rate hike expectations take a significant hit following the election, based on the latest LSEG data.

These developments are weighing on the Yen and may do so over the medium-term, hinting at potential gains for the Euro.