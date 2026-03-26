Logical skepticism for peace pulls the Petrodollar higher – EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) overview

The US Dollar has been in the spotlight over the past two months, after remaining the pet peeve for FX since early 2025.

With wartime, however, things can change fast and decisively: the Global Reserve has risen by 4.40% since its end-January lows in a blink.

The new Fed Chair elect, Hawkish repricings, Petrodollars, and a general backing away from risky trades built up sudden demand, particularly at a time when Asset Managers were the most bearish on the USD in 14 years – and when the Market is stuck on one side of a trade, it often results in huge reversals.

The Petrodollar trade, however, was the fuel for the currency Market throughout this month, and despite what seemed like a relative dissonance this week, as the tone sours again, the correlation is coming right back.